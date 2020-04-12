For the third consecutive day, no new cases were confirmed in Yuba-Sutter, according to an online dashboard that updates the numbers related to the COVID-19 pandemic in the bi-county area.
No additional deaths as a result of the coronavirus were reported – the total number of fatalities remaining at three. The latest death came Thursday night when a Yuba County resident died.
The total number of cases remained at 37 as of late Sunday, with 22 cases in Sutter County and 15 in Yuba County. The number of hospitalizations also did not change with two people still admitted and receiving treatment. One patient is from Yuba County and one is from Sutter County.
As of late Sunday, 972 residents have been tested and 794 results have been received, according to the dashboard. The dashboard can be found by visiting bepreparedyuba.org or bepreparedsutter.org and is updated around 5 p.m. daily.