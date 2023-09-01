Growing up with a high school music teacher and a pianist, Alisan Hastey’s love of music has followed her throughout her career along with her work in the International Fellowship of Rotarian Musicians.
A Marysville resident and member of the Rotary Club of Marysville, Hastey studied piano, violin and French horn among other instruments throughout her school years. She has gone on to lead an expansive career both teaching and performing music throughout the Yuba-Sutter community.
“I was raised with a whole lot of music,” Hastey said.
Rotary International offers fellowship programs for a wide variety of different interests, Hastey said.
“You can be a musician and have your own fellowship group. You can be a motorcycle enthusiast and have a whole group of motorcyclists or several groups to ride with all over the world,” she said. “If you can imagine what your interest is, you can probably find a group within Rotary. Anybody in the world can get together and form their own fellowship group.”
The International Fellowship of Rotarian Musicians features a Rotary World Choir as well as a set of instrumental groups. With the retirement of former World Choir Director Judy Walker, Hastey took on the role, directing singers and musicians from around the world.
This fellowship also encourages clubs to organize musical activities for performances at all levels of Rotary functions and to support community music organizations and school music programs.
According to a newsletter from the International Fellowship of Rotarian Musicians, when taking on her role as choir director, Hastey had several goals in mind: to continue the fellowship’s musical legacy, form lasting connections between fellowship members and expand performance opportunities to include band and orchestral music.
The group met virtually twice a month to prepare for a performance at the Rotary International Convention, which was held in Melbourne, Australia, in May this year. The International Fellowship of Rotarian Musicians provides music at its booth within the House of Friendship exhibit hall each year during the convention.
As World Choir Director, Hastey works with singers from different parts of the world. While her choral group this year features experienced singers, she welcomes newcomers interested in music.
“I had a chance to visit with the U.K. director this summer. I’m amazed with all the different groups all around the world, the potential for musicians working together is amazing,” Hastey said.
After years of being dedicated to music, Hastey believes the most rewarding part of her position is “the smiles on people’s faces.”
“I love working with people who want to sing or play instruments. It's just amazing to see when people come together to rehearse what amazing beauty can come from people. Everyone’s different, so everyone’s gifts are different so you never know exactly what’s going to happen in a performance,” Hastey said.