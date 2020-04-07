The owners of a Yuba County recycling business recently imported and donated 7,000 safety masks to the local hospital and public health departments to help health care professionals and public safety representatives in their response to the ongoing coronavirus situation.
Owners Roger Hsu and Glen Ge of Giant Rock, which is located at the Yuba County Airport and has been operating for about a year, wanted to help the Yuba-Sutter area during the pandemic. Using their connections in China, the business owners purchased the KN95 safety masks from an overseas manufacturer and had them flown to California.
“Customs operations were really overloaded and a lot of cargo ships were being held up, so shipping would have taken weeks to get here. So, they paid for the flight from China, but weren’t allowed to fly into the San Francisco airport, so they went to Los Angeles and they had them transported here,” said John Nicoletti, a representative from Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter, who helped Hsu and Ge determine who would best be served by the donation.
On Tuesday, the three men dropped off 2,000 masks to Adventist Health/Rideout before donating the rest to Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu’s office to be distributed as needed. The personal protective equipment (PPE) donation cost the business owners some $8,000.
“We did this to help the community as best as we can,” Hsu said.
Monica Arrowsmith, a public information officer for Adventist Health, said the masks will add to the hospital’s surge supplies in the event they are needed.
Luu said the masks help prevent the spread of the virus from people found to be positive of COVID-19 even before they might start displaying symptoms.
“We’re grateful for the community’s support of our health care personnel fighting this virus and working to keep Yuba-Sutter safe,” Luu said.