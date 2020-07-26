Yuba-Sutter crossed the 1,000 mark in positive COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,009 following 38 coronavirus cases on Saturday.
The death toll remains at 7, while 20 people are currently hospitalized. Twenty-two residents recovered on Saturday, July 25.
Testing continues to rise with 14,247 people having been checked for COVID-19. Those looking for results should expect to wait a while, as just over 12,000 have received results to date.
For more local information pertaining to the pandemic visit BePreparedYuba.org and BePreparedSutter.org. Statewide information on coronavirus is available at https://www.cdph.ca.gov and navigating to the link below COVID-19.