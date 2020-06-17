The Yuba-Sutter area’s COVID-19 case count continued its climb on Wednesday, reaching 131 confirmed cases.
Despite the increase of five cases in one day, local hospitalizations and recoveries saw improvements. Four people were hospitalized as of Wednesday evening, and 96 people had recovered from the virus. Four local residents have died from COVID-19, and 6,801 residents have been tested.
In a briefing on Wednesday evening, Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu encouraged residents to continue treating COVID-19 as a threat.
“Please do not think that it has gone away, even with all these reopenings,” Luu said. “Because of all these reopenings, we need to continue to be vigilant about social distancing of six feet or more away from non-household members. Meaning, if you don’t live with those people under one roof, you should not be interacting with them in close proximity for a prolonged period of time.”
With Father’s Day this weekend, Luu advised residents to implement certain safety precautions, like having the family gathering outdoors, wearing facial coverings and not sharing items. Those that are ill with any mild symptoms such as fever, chills, muscle aches, sore throat, coughing, shortness of breath, or new loss of taste or smell should remain home, she said.
“I want to emphasize that the new increased case counts is concerning, but is really comprising of family and household clusterings, and also the fact that individuals are not heeding our advice and continuing to attend social gatherings, especially large social gatherings, while symptomatic and prolonging and propagating the continued transmission of COVID-19,” Luu said. “So, please be diligent, be safe, but also be kind.”