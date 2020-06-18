The confirmed COVID-19 case count in the Yuba-Sutter area reached 136 on Thursday, an increase of five new cases from the day before.
Of the total cases, 99 people have since recovered. The area currently has four people hospitalized, and four local residents have died from the virus. A total of 6,938 residents have been tested.
On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state order requiring residents to wear facial coverings in common and public indoor spaces and outdoors when distancing is not possible, effective immediately. There are certain exceptions, which can be found at https://bit.ly/2ClPRut.
Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said not much will change locally as the Yuba-Sutter area has already had a facial covering order in place since May 4. She said the state’s decision to establish the order does reinforce the importance of facial covering as a tool to combat the transmission of COVID-19.
“We continue to educate the public and businesses on why facial coverings are so important in curbing a surge in COVID-19 cases,” she said. “Facial coverings keep your droplets close to you, protecting others.”
New guidance issued by the California Department of Public Health will also allow personal care services like nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage therapy and estheticians to reopen starting today. As part of the order, each business must prepare a COVID-19 infection prevention and control checklist to ensure operations are mitigating all possible risks. Information about checklists can be found at www.BePreparedYuba.org or www.BePreparedSutter.org under the “Business Toolkit” tab.
“We are pleased that more residents are able to return to work and a sense of normalcy, but please don’t reopen businesses as if COVID-19 is no longer a threat – it remains a very real danger,” Luu said in a press release. “We believe residents and businesses can do what needs to be done to protect themselves and others from getting infected.”
Luu encouraged residents to continue adhering to tenets of social distancing, wearing facial coverings when out in public and social distancing isn’t possible, and staying home when sick. With Father’s Day this weekend, Luu said residents should consider keeping gatherings small, having them outdoors and having guests wear facial coverings if they are around non-household members.
“At this point, with nearly 20 percent of positive cases having no symptoms at all, we should go forth with activities assuming we are infected with the goal of changing our behaviors as to not pass it to someone else,” Luu said.