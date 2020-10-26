The state will be releasing its latest tier designation update today, though it appears the Yuba-Sutter area will remain in the red tier.
While local case counts have held steady for the most part in recent weeks, there have been small spikes. Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said the area saw 13 new cases a few weekends ago, and both Yuba County and Sutter County saw cases nearly reach double digits this past weekend.
“We are seeing clusters of cases due to individuals being lax and coming to work mildly symptomatic or not adhering to public health guidance to quarantine as close contacts,” Luu said. “This is quite dangerous and places at risk the entire community. Moreover, it’s important to know that holding within each tier, and advancing, is very precarious. We’ve seen several counties have to take steps back into the most restrictive purple tier, and we don’t want to see that in Yuba-Sutter.”
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 19 on Monday, bringing the area’s total to 3,188 cases.
Six people were hospitalized as of Monday evening, while 20 residents recovered from the virus. Twenty-two local residents have died due to COVID-19 to date.
With the holiday season ahead, Luu said local residents should continue working hard to protect themselves and others from transmitting the virus, until a widely available vaccine is distributed.
“We understand people are frustrated, but meanwhile, people say it’s time to completely open up and let our immune systems do the work,” Luu said. “But that’s not how our bodies work when it comes to a new virus.”
Luu used the seasonal flu as an example, saying that even though safe and effective vaccines are available every season for each new strain of the flu, it still hospitalizes over 200,000 people each season and kills between 8,000 and 20,000 people each season.
“Imagine how much more devastating the seasonal flu would be if we didn’t have that vaccine and just relief on our immune systems as some claim,” she said.