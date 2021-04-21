The Yuba-Sutter Public Health Team announced last week that first-dose county-sponsored vaccination clinics have been discontinued, but Yuba-Sutter residents wanting to receive a vaccine can still do so locally with several other providers.
Information about where to obtain a vaccine locally can be found by visiting yuba.org/vaccines or suttercounty.org/vaccine.
At this time, the county continues to offer second-dose clinics to those that have already received the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at a county-sponsored clinic.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were still several appointments available for the Moderna second-dose clinic scheduled for Wednesday, April 28.
While vaccination distribution continues, COVID-19 case numbers in the Yuba-Sutter region seem to be showing signs of improvement.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 24 on Wednesday. There are currently 121 active cases in the area.
Eleven individuals were hospitalized as of Wednesday evening, while eight virus cases closed. To date, 144 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in the Yuba-Sutter region.
Colusa County
Colusa County remains in the orange, moderately restrictive tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system for another week as COVID-19 case numbers continue to fluctuate within the county.
As of Tuesday, health officials reported 2,208 positive COVID-19 cases within Colusa County, an increase of 20 cases since April 13.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 30 are active cases in isolation, and there are three virus-related hospitalizations at this time.
To date, 2,162 people have recovered from the virus within the county and 16 virus-related deaths have been reported.
Colusa County is averaging 4.4 percent new daily cases per 100,000 people with a test positivity of 3.5 percent. These numbers reflect orange tier metrics within the state’s tier system.
Vaccine eligibility now encompasses all residents of Colusa County 16 years of age and older, regardless of occupation. Several vaccination clinics are being offered by the county each week and, as of Tuesday, appointments were still available as early as Wednesday, April 28.
As of Monday, 10,520 COVID-19 vaccinations have been allocated and received by Colusa County for first and second doses. Of those, 4,135 have been administered by Colusa County Public Health and 3,150 have been distributed to local healthcare partners.
Colusa County health officials note that the county does not have vaccinations allocated for individuals ages 16-17. Those in this group that wish to receive a vaccination should contact their primary care physician.
For more information about COVID-19 in Colusa County or to schedule a vaccination appointment, call 458-0382 or visit https://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19.