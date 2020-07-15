The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter region continues to climb, and active cases are far out-pacing those who are recovering from the virus, according to Yuba County Media and Community Relations Coordinator Russ Brown.
“About half of the cases we are seeing come from large family and friend gatherings, which is not addressed by the recent state order,” said Brown. “It will really take the community stepping up to do what is necessary to reduce the overall risk of spreading this disease.”
According to Brown, about 40 percent of the positive cases in the two counties are coming from unknown sources.
Brown said as we see the coronavirus cases climb, the area will see more that need critical care.
Rick Rawson, president of Adventist Health-Rideout, said since the significant increase in hospitalized patients over Fourth of July weekend, the hospital has been seeing very sick patients coming into the emergency department daily.
“Many of them can go home but that doesn’t mean they are well or asymptomatic,” said Rawson.
Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said the Yuba-Sutter area is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in younger people recently as well.
“Our average age now in regards to our new cases have been around the mid-30s,” said Luu. “And then our average age for the hospitalized patients are in the mid-50s, whereas a month ago, they were in the mid-60s. What this shows us and concerns us is that young people are not taking this seriously.”
According to Luu, the amount of time the state-mandated indoor business closures - which went into effect on Monday and are expected to last three weeks or more -will last and how long the Yuba-Sutter area will be included on the state watchlist relies heavily on how the community at large follows the recommended guidelines.
“It’s really dependent on us, on every single community member in Yuba and Sutter,” said Luu. “If we can successfully, in the next three weeks, bring down our case rate so that we’re less than 100 new cases per 100,000 in the next 14 days or so, then we can be removed off the list and hopefully we can open those sectors again for indoor services. But it’s not up to me, it’s not up to the County, it’s up to you all to adhere to the tenets that we all know: social distancing of six feet or more when you’re interacting with non-household members, good hand hygiene, wearing that facial covering when you cannot maintain social distancing, and staying home, if you have any signs concerning for COVID-19.”
Cases in the Yuba-Sutter region increased by 23 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 685. Two people were hospitalized and 12 people recovered. Seven people remain in intensive care, three were discharged from the hospital and two were lifted from quarantine.
On Tuesday, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced new plans for statewide COVID-19 testing, including updated testing guidance, new requirements for health plans to cover testing and the new co-chairs of the state’s COVID-19 Testing Task Force.
“Testing is a critical tool that helps us diagnose and treat those who become infected by COVID-19,” said Ghaly. “Testing also helps us understand how COVID-19 moves through our communities so we can identify areas where transmission is occurring. Today we are redoubling our commitment to ensure testing remains a top priority for California.”
According to Ghaly, the state testing capacity has increased exponentially in recent months while new national supply chain challenges and large volumes of specimens sent to commercial laboratories have resulted in growing delays in processing times.
“It is critical we continue to be deliberate and creative about testing,” said Ghaly. “We must do this so that testing is readily available and affordable to those who need it, especially those communities experiencing the worst impacts of COVID-19 and those who are at the highest risk.”
According to a release from the California Department of Public Health, the department has released updated testing guidance that focuses on testing hospitalized individuals with signs or symptoms of COVID-19 and people being tested as part of the investigation and management of outbreaks, including contact tracing.
“The testing guidance also prioritizes individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms and individuals without symptoms who fall into high-risk categories, including people who live and work in nursing homes, homeless shelters and prisons, healthcare workers, and patients in hospitals,” read the release.