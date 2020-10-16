Schools in Yuba County have been permitted to reopen for in-person instruction starting as early as next Wednesday, and health officials are optimistic that Sutter County is only a week behind.
Still, it will be up to the individual districts to decide when they will open and what that will look like, said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
Luu said local metrics have been promising, lately, as numbers continue to stay in the single digits. However, she warned residents that other places around the state, Midwest and abroad have been seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases.
“We can work to prevent another surge and continue to see our businesses open up further by continuing to practice what we know: wearing facial coverings around those we don’t live with, social distancing, avoiding social gatherings, practicing good hand hygiene, and staying home when sick,” Luu said.
“Social gatherings continue to be a concern for us, especially as we head into the holiday season. We all want to experience Thanksgiving and other celebrations like normal but unfortunately, we are still amidst a pandemic. It’s important that we all do our parts to minimize spread.”
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 10 on Friday, bringing the area’s total to 3,049 cases.
Six people were hospitalized as of Friday evening, while seven residents recovered from the virus. Twenty-two local residents have died due to COVID-19 to date.
Beginning Tuesday, the existing OptumServe COVID-19 testing site at the Yuba County Library will be moving to the Marysville Youth and Civic Center (1830 B St., Marysville), according to a notice from Bi-County Health. It will operate Tuesday through Saturday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
The second site, in Yuba City, remains at the Sutter County Veterans Memorial Hall.
Residents can register for an appointment at LHI.care/COVIDtesting.
With flu season expected to start ramping up in November, Luu said it’s crucial that residents get their flu shot as soon as possible.
“It takes your body two weeks to develop the appropriate antibodies/’soldiers’ to fight the specific flu strains for this flu season,” Luu said. “Flu shots are available at most retail pharmacies, and are free with most insurance.”
The following free flu shot clinics are planned over the next two weeks:
– Oct. 22: Yuba City High School (850 B St., Yuba City) from 1:30-5:30 p.m.
– Oct. 23: Mary Covillaud Elementary School (628 F St., Marysville) from 1-4 p.m.
– Oct. 27: Richland Housing (420 Miles Ave., Yuba City) from 3-6 p.m.
– Oct. 28: Riverbend Elementary School (301 Stewart Road, Yuba City) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
– Oct. 28: April Lane Elementary School (800 April Lane, Yuba City) from 2-6 p.m.
– Oct. 29: Alcouffe Center (9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House) from 8 a.m. to noon
– Oct. 29: Bear River Elementary School (100 Wheatland Park Drive, Wheatland) from 4-7 p.m.