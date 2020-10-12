COVID-19 numbers in the Yuba-Sutter area have continued to improve over the last several weeks, and daily case counts in both counties remained in the single digits over the weekend.
Because of the area’s recent progress, Sutter County is expected to be moved into a less restrictive tier today by the state – a week after Yuba County was moved from the most restrictive tier (purple) to the red tier. If that happens, the new designation will go into effect on Wednesday, which brings with it the resumption of indoor operations (at limited capacity) at restaurants, faith services and personal care services like tattoo and massage parlors, as well as the area’s only movie theater, which will be limited to 25 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.
“We continue to remain hopeful by our community’s progress toward lowering the case count and moving through to the next tier,” said Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by six on Monday, bringing the total to 3,018 cases.
Ten people were hospitalized as of Monday evening, while five residents recovered from the virus. Twenty-two local residents have died due to COVID-19 to date.
Luu said the fact that the Yuba-Sutter area is moving into less restrictive tiers shouldn’t lead residents to believe that the threat of COVID-19 is no longer present, rather the state is permitting the gradual reopening because the local curve has once again flattened. That could change quickly, she said, so residents should continue to wear facial coverings and social distance from people they don’t live with, avoid social gatherings, stay home when sick, and get tested if experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, in addition to getting their seasonal flu shot.
“We all need to do our part to keep the progress we have made in the past several weeks,” Luu said. “We have seen what can happen when we let our guard down, become lax about our adherence to the core tenets of risk mitigation back in June and July. Let’s not allow that to happen this time.”