COVID-19 numbers seem to be improving in the Yuba-Sutter area, though officials remain just cautiously optimistic.
Earlier this week, the numbers were on a downward trend, but that was followed by a day or two of higher numbers. Bi-County Health Official Dr. Phuong Luu said the area’s case count has been in a fluctuating pattern.
“We are on the right track but still need to get to less than seven new cases per 100,000 people daily and less than 8 percent test positivity for Sutter and for Yuba counties before we can be moved from the purple tier to the red tier,” Luu said.
The state started using a colored tier system last week – purple is the most restrictive.
Luu said the push needed to reach that hurdle won’t be up to local government officials, law enforcement or anyone else to make that happen.
“To get off of this most restrictive tier, we all have to do our individual parts to make a difference because at home, when we let our guard down, is where at least half of the cases are getting sick,” she said.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 33 on Thursday, bringing the area’s total to 2,436 cases.
Eighteen individuals were hospitalized as of Thursday evening, and 18 residents have recovered from the virus.
To date, 16 Yuba-Sutter residents have died due to COVID-19.
Heading into the holiday weekend, Luu said it’s important for residents to keep the end goal in sight, which is to drop to the next best tier on the state’s reopening framework and reduce the number of daily cases.
“We shouldn’t be hosting or attending any social gatherings but if you feel that you must, make a compromise: stick to just one or two other households; spread out on the backyard lawn to socially distance; wear a facial covering when you come into close contact; don’t share food or utensils; wash your hands often and well; and stay home if you are sick – even if it’s a little nose sniffle, or mild cough.”