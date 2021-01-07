The initial stage of vaccine disbursement continues on schedule for public health divisions in the Yuba-Sutter area.
Yuba County media and community relations coordinator Russ Brown said health officials continue to receive questions from local residents as to when vaccines will be available to the public.
“Aside from those who are more at risk from the effects of COVID-19, it will still be several months before anyone who is not a medical worker, not a first responder or is not working in any of the other critical services identified by the state can get vaccinated,” Brown said.
Information on vaccines, including the pathway to the emergency-use authorization, safety, what to expect after receiving the vaccine and more can be found on each county’s website at yuba.org/vaccines and suttercounty.org/vaccine. Additional information will be posted as it is received, including possible vaccination clinics in the future, Brown said.
“Vaccination and building up herd immunity is a process and won’t happen overnight. While we go through the vaccination schedule, we must continue to practice the tenets we know to slow the spread of transmission,” Brown said. “If you have attended a social gathering recently, or have any symptoms for COVID-19 – even if mild – register for a free COVID-19 test at one of the two local locations at LHI.care/covidtesting.”
The number of COVID-19 cases increased by 150 on Thursday, bringing the area’s total to 11,304 cases.
Eighty-nine residents were hospitalized as of Thursday evening, while 126 people recovered from the virus.
Four local coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Thursday – a total of 94 local residents have died to date due to COVID-19.