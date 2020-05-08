One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Sutter County Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 52. Sutter County has 32 confirmed cases and Yuba County has 20, according to an online dashboard that updates the numbers daily.
A total of 42 people have recovered – two people recovered on Friday. About 2,300 residents have been tested. The death toll remains at three people and one person remains hospitalized.
Friday marked the end of the first week of the Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu’s new local order, which allowed some businesses to reopen. Yuba County Media and Community Relations Coordinator Russ Brown said as the week progressed more businesses were able to operate and residents started becoming more comfortable with the new facial covering order.
“Of course, when you do something like this, it’s sometimes a bit slow getting the information to everyone,” Brown said.
Despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s comments Tuesday, criticizing Yuba and Sutter counties for their decision to reopen, Brown said public health officials continue to work with the state as the phases of reopening progress.
“We keep asking people to look at the science of our reasoning,” Brown said.