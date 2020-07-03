Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yuba-Sutter rose by 27 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 334. The additional cases originally took the total to 336, but two cases were removed from the total after an investigation revealed those cases were previously reported or lived outside the Yuba-Sutter region, according to Yuba County Media and Community Relations Coordinator Russ Brown.
Cases increased by 111 this week, according to the online dashboard that updates the numbers daily. Six people recovered on Friday and seven were lifted from quarantine. Eight people remained hospitalized.
Brown reiterated the message from Bi-County Dr. Phuong Luu and public health this week that people should be vigilant this holiday weekend to limit family gatherings. Brown said they saw increases in cases after Mother’s Day, Memorial Day and Father’s Day.
To access the online dashboard that updates the numbers related to COVID-19 daily, visit bepreparedyuba.org or bepreparedsutter.org. Brown said with the increase in cases can delay when the dashboard is updated.
“Those on the Yuba-Sutter public health team have to analyze each case and double check the information, to make sure it is presented correctly online,” Brown said via email. “This includes whether the infected person was symptomatic or asymptomatic, where they live in the bi-county region, etc.”