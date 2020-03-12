The Appeal Staff
The cancellations are racking up.
As of mid-day Thursday, several events in the Yuba-Sutter area have been postponed or out-and-out canceled – some by the decision of local organizers, some forced by state public health policy in reaction to the coronavirus.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced updated and stricter state policy Wednesday evening, calling for cancellation of any mass gatherings involving 250 or more.
Following is a listing of conditions and cancellations that had come to the Appeal’s attention as of Thursday afternoon (if you are involved with an event that is being postponed or canceled and not included in this list, please let the Appeal know by emailing ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com):
Area Schools:
– Classes are not being canceled as of now, but some events are. Nicole Newman, superintendent of Wheatland Union High School District, said they received confirmation from the Yuba-Sutter county health officer that the new state policy doesn’t apply to routine school attendance.
Newman said they will be continuing with essential activities and small-group activities – such as classes, student support services and staff and board meetings.
However, they’re eliminating large events, not allowing field trips outside of Yuba County, not allowing staff to travel for things like conferences and won’t be doing school assemblies, Newman said.
She said they’re evaluating sporting events and haven’t made a decision on whether or not to cancel or postpone those.
She said the district is continuing to take steps to ensure the health and safety of their students and faculty members – such as buses being cleaned twice a day, school facilities being cleaned twice a day, water fountains are being cleaned, doorknobs are being wiped down, etc.
– Mathew Gulbrandsen, superintendent of Live Oak Unified School District, said, at this time, schools will not be closed. They will be postponing all non-essential school events until further notice.
“Live Oak Unified has instituted a nightly deep cleaning of all student and staff surfaces (desks, tables, computers) with virex,” said Gulbrandsen. “Also during the day there are routine wipe downs of door handles and push bars (and) all cafeterias have additiona; mobile hand sanitizer stations.”
Elementary students are being taught hand washing education Gulbrandsen said.
Upon entry and exit of classrooms, all students are encouraged to utilize the foam hand sanitizer he said.
– Gary Cena, superintendent of Marysville Joint Unified School District sent a letter out to students, parents and staff Thursday morning in response to the updated policy.
He said they are continuing to work closely with Public Health, Yuba County Office of Education and neighboring school districts.
“We are entering an emerging new reality, where information will change every few hours,” the letter said. “Until we learn more today, and effective today, the following guidelines about “essential” and “non-essential” activities are in place.”
Essential activities will continue and include board meetings, all regularly scheduled classes and support services, before- and after-school programs (tutoring, support services and small group activities) and California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) sports and practices.
Non-essential activities will be canceled, postponed or modified until at least the end of March and include field trips, large gatherings for trainings or conferences, facility rentals by outside groups and school assemblies (concerts, performing arts events and dances).
– Doreen Osumi, superintendent of Yuba City Unified School District, said until the end of March they too are postponing or canceling all non-essential mass gatherings that consist of more than 250 people.
“We are continuing to emphasize the practical measures county and state health officials advise in help combat the spread of the virus, (such as) frequent hand washing for students and staff, frequent – deep sanitizing of frequently touched surfaces in our schools and advising anyone who is ill to stay home and not return until they have been fever free – without the use of fever-reducing medicines – for 24 hours,” said Osumi.
Retirement/nursing homes:
After an elderly patient at a Sacramento assisted living facility died from the coronavirus, assisted living facilities in Yuba-Sutter are taking extra precautions.
– Hollie Fowler, senior director of marketing and product development of Prestige Care, said, “At this time, there have been no reports of COVID-19 at Prestige Assisted Living at Marysville, Prestige Assisted Living at Chico or Prestige Assisted Living at Oroville.”
Fowler said their residents’ and staffs’ safety and well-being is a top priority.
“We are taking proactive steps to protect those we serve, which includes limiting visitor access,” said Fowler. “We are diligently following all recommendations and guidelines set by local health officials and the CDC and have implemented additional measures, including proactively monitoring our residents’ and staffs’ temperatures during each shift and disinfecting high-touch areas and surfaces every two to four hours.”
– A statement released by Titan Senquest, a company that owns Marysville Post Acute and Sutter Estates in Yuba City, said they encourage employees to stay home when they are sick.
“Employees who have symptoms of acute respiratory illness are recommended to stay home and not come to work until they have been free of fever, signs of a fever, and all other symptoms for at least 24 hours,” it was said in the release.
Other precautionsinclude performing routine environmental cleaning and residents and staff members are encouraged to practice good hygiene as well.
Yuba-Sutter
Fairgrounds:
Events at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds have been cancelled, as of Thursday, through the remainder of March.
The fairgrounds announced they have postponed interim rental events and certain operations have been modified.
“We remain in a constant state of assessment and will continue to enhance our protection and educational efforts to promote safe conditions for our staff and for future guests as conditions improve,” said Dave Dillabo, chief executive officer of the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds.
Those events include: The 37th annual Yuba-Sutter Valley Quilt Show, presented by the Valley Quilt Guild, which would have been this weekend; Spring Fling, hosted by Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau, March 20; Yuba-Sutter Brewfest on March 21; and the Home, Garden and Recreation Show March 27.