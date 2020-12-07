Just over the weekend, three more Yuba-Sutter residents died due to COVID-19, bringing the area’s death count to 35.
The latest deaths were Sutter County residents in their 70s, all with underlying conditions, said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
“Our case counts continue to be very high, ranging from 80-120 new cases daily per county,” Luu said.
The number of COVID-19 cases increased by 158 on Monday, bringing the area’s total to 6,806 cases.
Sixty people were hospitalized as of Monday evening, while 126 residents recovered from the virus.
Today is the first day of a new Yuba-Sutter public health advisory, in which Luu is asking residents to limit their activities outside the household to once per week; switch to take-out dining and curbside pick-up from local restaurants; for schools to revert back to distance learning; and to suspend in-person city and county government services as determined by the governing board.
“These asks are not arbitrary – the goal is to quickly slow the spread, and allow the area’s only hospital to catch a breath,” Luu said. “We’ve experienced 10 deaths in just under two weeks. While these people were considered vulnerable due to age and underlying conditions, they still would not have died if they had not been infected with COVID-19.”