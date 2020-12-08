The Yuba-Sutter area, along with the rest of the Greater Sacramento region, has seen a steady decline in available ICU capacity recently, which means further COVID-19 restrictions could be implemented at the state level in the near future.
“We’re still waiting to see when the state’s regional stay-at-home order will go into effect, but looking at our region’s current trend of decline by 1-2% in regards to ICU capacity daily, there’s a good chance the 15 percent or less ICU capacity for the region will be met in the next several days,” said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
The Greater Sacramento region’s current ICU availability is at 18.8 percent, according to the state. Once a particular region has been announced to have less than 15 percent ICU availability, a regional stay-at-home order would go into effect at 11:59 p.m. the next day.
Luu said the area’s test positivity continues to grow, with Sutter County’s rate currently at 21.1% and Yuba County’s rate at 17.7%.
“These seem like small changes (1% and 1.5%) but in the world of epidemiology, it’s significant,” Luu said. “That means for every person who gets tested for COVID-19 locally, about 1 in 5 tests positive.”
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 282 on Tuesday, bringing the area’s total to 7,085 cases.
Forty-nine people were hospitalized as of Tuesday evening, while 168 residents recovered from the virus. Thirty-six local residents have died due to the virus to date after another person died on Tuesday.
Luu encouraged residents to keep in mind that the most recent local advisory is not an order. She is asking for the public’s help in slowing the spread of the virus to not overburden the area’s only hospital.
“Please, for the next three weeks, try limiting your movements outside of your household to once per week and not inviting guests to your home; and choosing takeout from local restaurants instead of indoor or outdoor dining. This advisory also encourages school districts to revert back to distance learning and suspends in-person city and county government functions,” Luu said. “Please hang in there. Take care of yourself and others.”