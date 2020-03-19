COLUSA
Colusa County issues emergency declaration
Appeal Staff Report
Due to the increased risk of spread of the coronavirus and the potential impact on the healthcare system, Colusa County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Burt issued an emergency declaration Wednesday night, according to a joint statement released by city and county officials.
According to the release, there were at least six coronavirus test results pending as of Thursday but no COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Colusa County to date.
“COVID-19 is something we need to address collectively as a community,” read the release. “While we tend to be fiercely independent people, we need to look out for one another and support each other in this time of need. We all have to work together to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
The release urges the community to comply with the best practices for hygiene and social distancing set by the California Department of Public Health.
“Check in on our neighbors, especially the elderly and those who are high risk,” read the release. “Please continue to support our local businesses to the extent possible. This is a difficult time, but we will get through this.”
The county has a dedicated team of public health and medical professionals and government service providers who, read the release, will continue to carefully monitor, act on and plan for both prevention and the real possibility of a wider outbreak of the virus.
According to the release, the city of Colusa, the city of Williams and Colusa County officials are working together to provide a “coordinated and consistant” plan moving forward in this rapidly evolving situation.
Updates on the coronavirus in Colusa County will be available at www.countyofcolusa.org/99/Public-Health.
COLUSA
Colusa Casino Resort closed temporarily
Appeal Staff Report
The Cachil Dehe Band of Wintum Indians of the Colusa Indian Community and the Colusa Casino Resort executive leadership team announced Wednesday night that Colusa Casino Resort will be closing temporarily to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a release issued by Colusa Casino Resort general manager Victor Fernandez, the closure was to go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
“Colusa Casino Resort realizes this temporary closure will impact the lives of our team members and are working to finalize a plan to minimize the impacts throughout the closure,” read the release.
Updated information will be made available on the Colusa Casino Resort website, Facebook page and mobile application as it becomes available.
YUBA-SUTTER
Yuba Sutter Mall closed
Appeal Staff Report
The Yuba Sutter Mall is temporarily closed, in response to the latest COVID-19 developments.
In a news release, mall managers said they’re taking the measure to ensure the health and safety of their employees, customers, tenants and communities. They estimates a reopening for April 1 or based on guidance from local health authorities.
Management said all events for the time being have been cancelled. They said they will re-evaluate with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations before they reinstate their events program.
YUBA-SUTTER
First 5 opening call center
By Reanna Simmons
First 5 Yuba and Sutter County Children and Families Commission is hosting a call-in center for families after new guidelines announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom and health officials.
Families can call the center if they are in need of support, information or access to local resources – childcare, food assistance and other family needs.
“The safety and welfare of children and families we serve will always be our utmost concern and we are working alongside out local Yuba-Sutter Public Health Officials to help mitigate and keep the spread of this virus to a minimum among our counties,” said Ericka Summer, executive director of First 5 Yuba County, in a press release.
For more information for your county of residence, please contact First 5 Yuba County at 749-4877 or First 5 Sutter County at 822-7505. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For further questions or concerns in regards to COVID-19, call the bi-county call center at 749-7700 or visit bepreparedyuba.org or bepreparedsutter.org.