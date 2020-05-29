An amended local public health order will go into effect Monday following the state’s guidance on religious gatherings and hair services, according to Yuba County public information officer Rachel Rosenbaum.
Places of worship can reopen but all attendees of religious gatherings will have to wear facial coverings unless they are younger than two years old or have a medical condition. Bi-County Public Health advises against having in-person cultural or life event celebrations at this time.
The California Department of Public Health has lifted the time duration of 30 minutes for customers visiting hair salons and barber shops. However, patrons and stylists should abide by social distancing practices and workers and customers must use facial coverings during haircutting or other close-contact services.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 remained at 71 Friday with 42 coming from Sutter County and 29 from Yuba County, according to an online dashboard that updates the number related to the coronavirus in the region.
One person recovered on Friday, bringing that total to 65. The number of deaths related to the virus remains at three and one person remains hospitalized. As of late Friday, 4,350 residents have been tested and 3,920 results have been received.
Of the 71 individuals confirmed positive, 65 of them were exhibiting symptoms. The others who test positive were asymptomatic.
The online dashboard is updated daily at 4 p.m.