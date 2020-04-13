Yuba-Sutter has 38 confirmed coronavirus cases, up one from the previous total, according to Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu, who said she is seeing some initial optimistic results.
Sutter County has 23 cases and Yuba County has 15 as of late Monday. Luu said during her evening briefing that the rate of reported cases seems to be slowing and hospitalized cases are decreasing. One of the two people who was hospitalized was discharged late Sunday. One person remains hospitalized at Adventist Health/Rideout.
“Please, though, note that this is very much tenuous and fragile and things can change very rapidly still,” Luu said.
Luu also addressed how public health determines if a death is the result of COVID-19. She said those infected with the coronavirus in the days or week leading to contracting pneumonia or suffering organ failure would have their deaths attributed to COVID-19.
She also said she bases declarations of recovery on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines about determining a positive non-hospitalized case as non-infectious without testing: Seven days since the onset of symptoms, more than 72 hours fever free without use of fever reducing medications and symptoms improvement. Luu also waits until all household contacts have been lifted from the 14-day quarantine before declaring a person recovered, according to Yuba County public information officer Rachel Rosenbaum.
As of late Monday, 11 people have recovered. Those who have recovered range from ages 25-74, according to Rosenbaum.