The Yuba-Sutter area’s supply of COVID-19 vaccines was reduced this week after California health officials issued a statement that a particular batch of Moderna vaccines caused allergic reactions to some people who received them at a vaccination clinic in southern California.
Bi-County Health Official Dr. Phuong Luu said local vaccine doses will be in shorter supply over the next couple of weeks due to the statewide alert.
“Our counties were among numerous California counties that received the same batch of the Moderna vaccine, none of the doses from that lot have been administered, and we have set all of the doses aside pending the outcome of the investigation,” Luu said.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 76 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 12,705 cases. There are currently 912 cases in the area.
Seventy-four residents were hospitalized as of Tuesday evening, while 298 people recovered from the virus. One hundred five local residents have died to date due to the virus.
“The new, more infectious strain of COVID-19 discovered earlier this year in Europe is now present in multiple California counties,” Luu said. “It will only be a matter of time before that strain finds its way to Yuba-Sutter, so it is vital that we all continue to do all we can to protect ourselves and each other from the virus.”