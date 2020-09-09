Approximately 3,000 Loma Rica residents were evacuated early Wednesday morning due to a quick spreading vegetation fire that started around Marysville Road and Willow Glen Road in Dobbins.
Cal Fire reported firefighters were responding to the area around 4 a.m., with the fire at 300 acres with rapid spread. By 9 a.m., the fire had grown to 1,000 acres, though air resources had begun attacking the fire. It is currently at zero percent containment.
The full impacts of the fire is unknown at this time. Locations evacuated include the area where Marysville Road becomes Willow Glen Road, and all areas south from Collins Lake to the Yuba County border to the West, with Fruitland Road representing the lower line of the evacuation.
The Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City is taking in evacuees from the fire, as well as the Alcouffe Center (currently at capacity). A third staging area at Ponderosa Community Center in Brownsville was closed due to very limited use, though staff was directed to other locations to assist, said Leslie Carbah, spokesperson for the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.
Additionally, a fire burning further north — part of the North Complex Fires — prompted evacuations of several Yuba County towns on Tuesday afternoon. Communities impacted include Forbestown, Woodleaf, Clipper Mills, Strawberry Valley, Rackerby, and Brownsville-Challenge.