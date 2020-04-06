Stassi’s 4th Ward Tavern isn’t the only small business in the Yuba-Sutter area significantly impacted by the coronavirus situation, but at 150 years it’s certainly one of the oldest.
“It’s unprecedented,” said Brad Hudson, a Marysville councilman who has owned the bar for the last six years. “We cannot sell the product we provide. Even though we tried to do orders to-go, we weren’t able to make enough money to keep the doors open.”
On March 31, Hudson announced the bar was closing until further notice. He had to lay off 16 employees due to the ongoing public health emergency and after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a state stay-at-home order and called for all bars, wineries and breweries to close their doors.
“We are a bar that has been here since 1870. Shutting us down was pretty catastrophic,” Hudson said. “We tried making it work by selling food for a bit but that isn’t sustainable. Alcohol sales are what keep the business sustainable.”
Hudson said that, realistically, there is enough money in the bank to continue paying the business’ bills for about another week. After that, the next logical option would be to make the closure permanent.
“It all depends on if we get a stimulus check to help us keep going,” he said.
Last week, Hudson submitted an application for a stimulus loan to help during the ongoing pandemic.
Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the government set aside $349 billion in forgivable loans – known as the Paycheck Protection Program – to help keep small businesses (less than 500 employees) in operation. The program is being implemented by the Small Business Administration.
The purpose of the program is to provide an incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll. Although the funding is structured as a loan, SBA will forgive the loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.
Lenders were expected to begin processing applications starting April 3, and the program will be available through June 30.
Hudson is waiting to hear back about whether or not he can expect to receive a stimulus check and when.
“If I do get it, there is a chance we can get the doors back open, but we need a lot of money to open up the building again,” Hudson said. “Beyond that, it comes down to when state leadership plans to lift the ban they established.”
Hudson urged community members that want to help small businesses like his to support those establishments that are still open, and to also financially support those that reopen once the state order is lifted.