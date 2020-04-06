Sheryl Jerome woke up one morning and wanted to help protect locals working amid the coronavirus pandemic. So she started making masks.
Jerome, a seamstress by trade and member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, connected with about 60 others who know how to sew and, over the past couple of weeks, has created more than 1,000 masks.
“I’m a very spiritual person and felt prompted by God to do this,” she said. “I have friends who work in law enforcement and the medical field and they’re scared, so I wanted to help.”
She started with $400 of her own money to buy the supplies and build the masks but donations of money and supplies poured in and she got some help coordinating from the church.
Sharon George, who oversees a women’s organization within the church, was glad to help marshal the resources to build momentum for the project.
“I felt that the project was something we, as the women’s organization of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, would definitely want to help with,” George said, in an email. “I contacted all the presidents of the 12 congregations in our community and explained the project and asked that they assign a person in their congregation to be our contact person for organizing the work through that congregation.”
Jerome said she’s got enough supplies to make about 2,000 masks but is running low on the elastic bands that help secure the masks in place.
“This is what the community is all about – people rising to the occasion,” Jerome said. “I can’t express to everyone how grateful I am for what they’re doing.”
She said law enforcement, fire departments, medics, hospital workers, home health care workers, banks, grocery stores and pet stores, among others, have been some of the groups that received masks from her.
Leslie Carbah, with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, said they’ve received masks that were created and donated by several groups in the area, including Jerome’s.
“We were more than happy to accept (the masks) as we are not alone in the struggle to obtain needed personal protective equipment,” Carbah said, in an email. “The outpouring of support has been amazing and it truly does lift the spirits of the first responders. It also helps to strengthen the feeling of teamwork with our community, because we are truly all in this together.”
To make all this happen, Jerome’s Yuba City living room was transformed into a mask-making assembly and production line with a couple friends and daughter Kayana helping out.
“She receives materials to be cut and bagged into kits and passes them out to the women in her congregation who would volunteer to sew them,” George said. “Once they were sewn, they would return the completed kits to Sheryl, Janeen Brooks and another friend, America Rivera, to be sanitized, bagged and tagged with instructions.”
The instructions tell the user how to care for the masks, how to use a pocket sewn into them by adding a filter (with various examples) and to understand that the masks are not comparable to an N95 mask in its ability to restrict air molecules.
“This allows us to take our minds off the dark times and it helps me forget about myself,” Rivera, a Yuba City resident, said. “Here, I can focus my efforts and help building kits, sewing them and helping with pick ups and drop offs.”
The living room has separate work areas to allow for social distancing and all the helpers wear rubber gloves while handling the mask materials. A can of disinfectant spray is always close at hand.
“My daughter helped me and Janeen create a video for how to make the masks and that’s been really helpful to all the people who get our kits, make the masks and then send them back,” Jerome said. “We’re always looking for more helpers.”
Jerome said people interested in helping can comment or message the YouTube video titled "Hygienic Face Mask," which was uploaded to Austin Wedel’s account.
“Because I’m a seamstress, I can’t help but put a little style into the masks so we’ve made some floral ones that women can wear but I’m sure the sheriff’s don’t want to wear flowers so we’ve made some camouflage ones for them,” she said.
She said a local quilt guild as well as a group from Plumas Lake, called the Maskateers, are helping as are many others in the community.
Separate from Jerome’s efforts, Lisa Abolt and her three daughters have created dozens of masks and she hopes to create more.
“We have made 20 so far and will be making about 30 more for family and friends,” Abolt said. “From there, we plan to make more for wherever the need is and wherever is accepting them, approval to use is a process for offices as of course this is uncharted territory.”
Abolt, a Park Avenue Elementary School teacher, said it’s hard work but it’s made easier thanks to her children.
“They are a bit time consuming but it works much better with our family assembly line,” she said. “I’m hoping once distance learning is in full swing, I can still help the girls.”
Carbah said that in addition to people donating masks for the sheriff’s department and jail staff, the organization Back the Badge Yuba Sutter is working on donations for first responders masks.