A 19-year-old Yuba City man was killed Thursday night when he attempted to stop two men trying to steal his father’s vehicle.
The incident occurred around 9 p.m. in the 2700 block of Howlett Avenue, Yuba City. Deputies were called to the area for a reported fight. When they arrived, a male resident reported that two men attempted to steal his vehicle.
The man’s son had attempted to stop the suspects from fleeing in their white sedan by reaching into their vehicle to disable it. The 19-year-old was dragged by the suspect vehicle and was found on the roadway with major injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The suspects were described as white male adults in their early 20s with thin builds.
“The victim’s family is in our thoughts during this sad time. Out of respect and safety for the family, names are not being released at this time,” said Jason Piazza, a captain for the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, in a press release.
Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office detective division at 822-2310.