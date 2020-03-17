Officials announced Marysville City Hall and lobbies at the city’s police and fire departments will be closed to the public until further notice in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The city will continue to offer limited customer services over the phone, via email and by appointment only.
“Closing City Hall was a tough decision, but at the end of the day we have a responsibility to the community and our city employees to ensure everyone’s public health and safety and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus while still providing high quality customer service within the parameters of this ever-changing emergency we seem to find ourselves in,” said Mayor Ricky Samayoa in a press release.
The city also plans to close all city-sponsored public meetings to the public until further notice, including City Council and Planning Commission meetings. The city plans to stream meetings through Facebook (www.facebook.com/LiveStreamingYS).