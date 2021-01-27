Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said it is only a matter of time before a deadlier, more infectious variant of COVID-19 reaches the Yuba-Sutter area. She said that since nearly 8 out of 10 of locals who have died due to the virus were age 65 and older, that group remains a priority as vaccinations within Phase 1B of the vaccination schedule are distributed within the bi-county area.
“My decision by no means suggests there is less value or importance in any particular occupation, but rather puts the immediate focus on protecting as many lives as possible before returning our focus to frontline and essential sectors,” said Luu.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects the more virulent variant will become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S. by March 2021 and a study also conducted by the CDC found that people aged 65 to 74 were five times more likely than younger adults to be hospitalized because of COVID-19, and 90 times more likely to die from the virus.
“We know from data that those 65 years and older make up the overwhelming numbers of patients who are hospitalized and among those who die due to COVID-19,” said Luu. “The more infectious, more deadly UK variant will be here in a matter of several weeks, so we need to vaccinate these most vulnerable residents of our community to prevent illness and death as soon as possible. Any dilution of the vaccine efforts, however small, … will mean potentially more lives will be lost.”
In a news release issued by Bi-County Health, Dr. Steven Blair, Sutter North Medical Group president and CEO, said it is currently a challenge to increase the number of people being vaccinated with each allocation of vaccines, as a large portion of vaccine doses delivered to the Yuba-Sutter area have to be dedicated to the necessary second round of vaccinations.
“In order to vaccinate twice as many people in the coming weeks, we will have to deliver three or four times as many shots due to those returning for their second vaccine,” said Blair.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 48 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 13,403 cases. There are currently 812 active cases in the area.
Fifty-nine residents were hospitalized as of Wednesday evening, while 64 people recovered from the virus. A total of 115 local residents have died to date due to the virus and one death was reported on Wednesday.
After delays pushed back the completion of Phase 1A of the COVID-19 vaccination schedule, Colusa County health officials reported on Monday that they were working through the final vaccinations for in-home support personnel and anticipate that all persons within this tier will receive the first dose of the vaccination by today.
Marcos Kropf, Colusa County Counsel, said the delay was caused because 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine allotted to the county were pulled by the state due to potential allergic reaction, but those doses have since been cleared for use.
Kropf said the county anticipates that all individuals within Phase 1A will receive their second dose of the vaccination by Feb. 9.
According to Kropf, more than 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been allocated to Colusa County to date – 700 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 320 Pfizer vaccinations. Of those, 425 have been transferred to health care providers including Colusa Medical Center and Ampla Health, and 200 were transferred to Valley West for distribution.
Health officials plan to begin distributing vaccinations to individuals within Phase 1B of the vaccination schedule today (Thursday). That includes: persons aged 75 years and older; persons aged 65-74 years; persons aged 16-64 years with medical conditions that increase virus risk; healthcare professionals not included in Phase 1A; law enforcement personnel; food packing and distribution centers; agriculture, manufacturing and grocery workers; teachers, school staff, and childcare providers; high risk for severe illness with underlying conditions; U.S. Postal Service personnel; and public transit personnel.
Individuals within this group, including those ages 65 and older, are encouraged to contact their personal health care provider for additional information about how to obtain a vaccination.
While vaccinations continue within Colusa County, the number of positive COVID-19 cases remains high at this time.
As of Tuesday, health officials reported 1,917 positive COVID-19 cases within the county – an increase of 184 new cases since Jan. 19.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 458 are active cases in isolation – including 11 individuals that have been hospitalized at this time.
To date, 1,450 people have recovered from the virus and nine virus-related deaths have been reported.