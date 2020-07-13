Monday marked the first day of modified operations for many Yuba-Sutter businesses. Under the state mandate, bars and pubs were required to close, as well as indoor operations for restaurants, wineries, museums, and family entertainment businesses like movie theaters and bowling alleys.
The state took it a step further and expanded the closure of indoor operations to fitness centers and gyms, places of worship, malls, indoor protests, offices for non-critical infrastructure sectors (identified at covid9.ca.gov) and personal care services including nail salons, massage parlors and tattoo parlors.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 32 on Monday, bringing the total to 632 cases.
There were two additional hospitalizations, and an additional three residents recovered from the virus. Seven local residents have died from COVID-19 so far this year.
“It’s important to support local businesses at this time,” said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu. “If you can, order takeout, buy a gift certificate for someone…find ways to safely support each other.”
While more businesses are closing or modifying operations this week, Luu said it will likely take a week or two for the local COVID-19 statistics to improve.
“While these restrictions may help toward the 40 percent of infections that are of unclear origin, they don’t really affect the sectors where at least half of COVID-19 infections are coming from: social gatherings in private homes, in backyards, etc.,” Luu said. “It’s important that residents practice the health tenets at home as well as in public. You can wear a facial covering at work but if you’re not wearing one or practicing social distancing while getting together with family or friends, that doesn’t do much good.”
Luu said there are resources for local businesses who have questions on how best to move forward with business. The Yuba Enterprise Solutions (YES) team or the Sutter County Outreach and Recovery Education (SCORE) team are available via email at COVIDcompliance@co.yuba.ca.us.
A Bi-County Call Center is reopening this week to answer general COVID-19 calls from the public. The center is available to answer questions about the local and state health orders or other virus-related questions. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“If you somehow have the phone number for the Department of Operations Center where our Public Health staff have been working, please disregard and call our Call Center at 749-7700,” Luu said. “Our DOC is inundated and working hard on contact tracing in hopes of breaking the chain of transmission.”