With a nationwide rise in COVID-19 cases as a result of the omicron variant, additional free test kits are available in the Yuba-Sutter region for those in need.
Test kits are limited to one box per adult with each box containing two tests. The free kits can be picked up at the following locations and times this week:
Sutter County
– E Center Head Start, 2569 Apricot St., Live Oak, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.
– Sutter County Public Health, 1445 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Thursday.
– Sutter County Library, 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City, from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. today through Saturday (curbside pickup).
– Richland Housing, 420 Miles Ave., Yuba City, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Thursday.
– Barber Branch Library, 10321 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday (curbside pickup).
– Sutter Branch Library, 2147 California St., Sutter, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday (curbside pickup).
Yuba County
– Yuba County Public Health, 5730 Packard Ave., Suite 100, Marysville, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday.
– Wheatland City Hall, 111 C St., Wheatland, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Thursday.
– Youth for Change, 1128 Yuba St., Marysville, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday.
– E Center Head Child Development Center, 1766 8th Ave., Olivehurst, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
– Camptonville Community Center, 16585 School St., Camptonville, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today through Friday (call prior to pickup at 530-288-9355).
– E Center Head Start Beverly Terrace, 5903 Lowe Ave., Marysville, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday.
– Yuba County Library, 303 2nd St., Marysville, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday.