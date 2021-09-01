Three additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in Yuba-Sutter on Wednesday, bringing the total number of local deaths to 175.
Two of the deaths were Sutter County residents. One was a fully-vaccinated individual in their late 40s who had been hospitalized for several weeks.
“We don’t know of any underlying medical conditions,” Sutter County public information officer Chuck Smith said in an email. “We do know the individual had recently traveled to Central America.”
The other was an unvaccinated individual in their late 70s who had previously been discharged and then readmitted before passing away after a couple weeks, according to Smith.
Yuba County spokesperson Russ Brown said Yuba County reported one COVID-related death on Wednesday. The individual was in their early 50s and unvaccinated. The individual lived at home prior to being hospitalized several weeks ago.
As of Wednesday morning, 79 patients were hospitalized at Adventist Health/Rideout with COVID-19, according to Business Development and Community Well-Being Executive Monica Arrowsmith. Eight of those were no longer infectious so they were removed from isolation. Five are in the hospital’s Hospital@Home program.
She said according to county data, nine patients out of 79 are fully vaccinated. The immunocompromised status of those nine is unknown. One of the hospital’s 20 current COVID-19 ICU patients is fully vaccinated.
“We continue to have significant COVID activity every day,” Arrowsmith said in an email Wednesday. “In the previous 24 hours, for example, we had 10 new COVID admissions and four additional COVID patients waiting in the emergency department for inpatient bed placement, several discharges and, sadly, two deaths.”
As of Wednesday morning, 20 of the hospital’s 24 intensive care unit beds were COVID-19 patients and 19 of them were on ventilators.
“It is a very fluid situation, so at any given time we may have more or less,” Arrowsmith said.
She described the ICU as being “beyond capacity.” The total ICU census on Wednesday morning was 34 out of 24 ICU beds. Adventist Health is using its Post-Anesthesia Care Unit and Intermediate Care Unit to care for additional critical patients.
Arrowsmith said the hospital’s total adult patient capacity is normally 177. The current patient census is 220, which includes the 24 patients (COVID-19 and other conditions) waiting for beds.
“We are working hard to reduce this load by discharging patients as appropriate, transferring patients to other hospitals with capacity, and transferring patients to Hospital@Home when their condition permits,” Arrowsmith said. “We are also delaying surgeries that normally require hospitalization post-operatively when possible. This would include most joint procedures and bariatric procedures, as well as evaluating others on a case by case basis.”
Arrowsmith said people should not wait to come to the hospital if they need care. She asked that people not come to the emergency room for COVID-19 testing unless they are symptomatic.
“Our staff is stretched and we need them to be available for those who are sick,” Arrowsmith said. “We also ask for patience and grace when things take longer than anyone would like. We will always prioritize the sickest patients first.”
On Wednesday, 112 new cases were confirmed in Yuba-Sutter. The number of active cases increased from 1,689 to 1,692. As of Wednesday afternoon, 78 people were hospitalized and 25 people were in the ICU due to COVID-19, according to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard.