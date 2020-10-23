The strongest fire weather yet and more power shutoffs could be coming.
A break in the windy weather is expected today before another weather event is forecast to bring the return of gusty winds and extreme fire weather conditions to much of the northern state.
According to the National Weather Service, the weather system moving into the area on Sunday looks to be the strongest fire weather event of the year so far, with extremely poor humidity recovery and powerful wind gusts reaching 40-50 miles per hour in the valley and 40-60 miles per hour in the foothills.
A fire weather watch has been issued by the National Weather Service starting Sunday at 11 a.m. and will continue through Tuesday at 5 p.m. Colusa County and most of Sutter County are included in the watch, as well as a small portion of the northwest corner of Yuba County.
According to a press release from Pacific Gas and Electric Company, they may conduct a public safety power shutoff due to weather conditions.
PG&E has notified customers in targeted portions of 38 counties about the potential power shutoff event that’s expected to start as early as Sunday morning.
High winds are expected to subside Tuesday morning and PG&E will then patrol de-energized lines to ensure they were not damaged during the wind event, according to the press release. The utility will restore power as quickly as possible.
About 5,196 customers in Yuba County and 565 customers in Colusa County are expected to be affected – Sutter County was not included in the list.
For more information, visit https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/updates/.