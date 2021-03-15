More Yuba-Sutter residents will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines starting this week, as the state is now allowing those 16-64 years old with significant medical conditions to receive doses through their medical doctor.
A full listing of eligible medical conditions can be found on covid19.ca.gov. The latest expansion of eligibility is in addition to earlier phases that include residents 65 years and older, health care workers, and frontline workers in education and childcare, food and agriculture, and emergency services.
“On each county website (yuba.org/vaccines and suttercounty.org/vaccine) you can also find self-attestation forms with more information on what conditions are covered under this recent expansion (follow ‘For Public’ then ‘Vaccine Registration’ and there will be a note under qualifying health conditions),” said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu. “You can self-attest as a patient with one or more of the underlying high-risk medical conditions, and do not need to seek verification letters from your doctors. Please note that the county-sponsored clinics is not the only option for vaccinations. There are many other locations in Yuba-Sutter including many outpatient clinics and local and chain pharmacies.”
A county-sponsored vaccine clinic was held over the weekend. Luu said the clinic was a success, with 1,155 people vaccinated — 1,145 with Pfizer and 10 with Moderna.
“We are seeing more and more community residents getting lax about mask wearing in public,” Luu said. “Now is not the time to let go of these key tenets. Even if you’re fully vaccinated, wearing a mask in public is critical.”
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 22 on Monday, bringing the total to 14,870 cases. There are currently 164 active cases in the area.
Twenty-two people were hospitalized as of Monday evening, while 32 virus cases were closed. To date, 140 residents have died from COVID-19 – one local death was reported on Monday.