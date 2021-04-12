More than 1,000 Yuba-Sutter residents received their COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend during a county-sponsored clinic.
Yuba County Media and Community Relations Coordinator Russ Brown said local health officials expect to see some small vaccine clinics in the weeks ahead due to a reduction in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, though it will likely be a temporary challenge as the company has stated it intends to ramp up production.
“Our main focus remains on promoting clinics offered by the two counties and other area health providers, to give residents as many opportunities as possible to get vaccinated,” Brown said. “We promote upcoming clinics on our websites every Wednesday, but with each new week we find it is taking a little longer for clinics to fill up. We all need to be aware that while COVID-19 cases have dropped, the virus continues to stubbornly remain in our community and sicken a handful of residents who are hospitalized and in ICU beds.”
Clinic information can be found at yuba.org/vaccines or suttercounty.org/vaccine, or by calling 634-7496 (Yuba County) or 822-5985 (Sutter County). Starting Thursday, eligibility expands to all Californians 16 years and older. Brown said those that plan to search for a vaccine appointment for their teen should remember that Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for the 16-17 age group. Moderna and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson are only approved for those 18 and older.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by seven on Monday. There are currently 96 active cases in the area.
Eleven individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, three of which were in the Intensive Care Unit. Brown said there is currently only one ICU bed available.
“As we saw just months ago, our hospital system is fragile and even one outbreak among a family or workplace can put us in a bad spot,” he said.
Thirty-two virus cases were closed on Monday. To date, 143 local deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 – the death of a Sutter County resident in their mid-80s was reported on Monday.
“This death is a sad reminder that the virus still lurks in our community, and unfortunately it remains likely we will see more lives lost in the coming weeks,” Brown said. “I should add that the degree to which we become safer as a community is directly tied to the number of residents taking precautions and getting vaccinated.”