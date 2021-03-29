A total of 1,065 Yuba-Sutter residents received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at last weekend’s county-sponsored clinic.
This past weekend was the first clinic that expanded eligibility to include all residents ages 50 years and older. By April 15, eligibility will expand even further to include all residents 16 years and older.
The state is expected to release the latest tier designations today (Tuesday), which could see Yuba County move into the red tier with Sutter County.
“Recently, there have been a rise in case counts in other states,” said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu. “(The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and Dr. Fauci have noted that this is a concerning trend, and gives us pause regarding the situation for California and Yuba-Sutter, in particular. Please note that COVID-19 is not over. We are seeing great improvements with our robust vaccine rollout but continued vigilance to mask wearing in public, avoiding medium-large gatherings, and staying home when ill are still critical to avoid unnecessary infection, hospitalizations, and deaths.”
For more information about vaccine eligibility and registration, visit yuba.org/vaccines or suttercounty.org/vaccine.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 28 on Monday. There are currently 127 open cases in the area.
Eleven people were hospitalized as of Monday evening, while 31 virus cases closed. To date, 142 local deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.