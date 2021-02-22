Last weekend’s county-sponsored COVID-19 vaccine clinic was a success, a county representative said, despite the fact that the Yuba-Sutter area’s allotment of 1,200 doses was cancelled late in the week due to Moderna halting shipments because of inclement weather.
The company’s decision put the area’s clinic at risk of not happening, but local health organizations pulled together enough doses to vaccinate about 70 percent of the number of local residents (1,230) who had registered to be vaccinated at the weekend event.
“Our Public Health staff works each week to ensure the clinics are efficient and smooth for our residents,” said Russ Brown, head of communications for Yuba County. “…839 doses were administered. There were zero wasted doses – the nine additional were extra doses. The remaining 20 doses out of 850 initially will be saved for 2/24 second dose clinic.”
Around 380 individuals who initially registered for the event but were unable to receive doses over the weekend were contacted directly and given priority registration for the next county-sponsored clinic.
“We await word from Moderna on whether or not they will send out this week’s shipment of vaccines,” Brown said. “We are hoping to have information on that by (Tuesday). Unfortunately, since the supply is out of our hands, our clinics are dependent on these shipments.”
Yuba and Sutter counties will also learn what their respective tier designations are from the state today, though it’s likely both will remain in the state’s most restrictive tier (purple). Brown said numbers are continuing to improve in the area.
“Remember, in order to move to a less restrictive tier, our numbers must qualify for that tier and hold for at least three weeks,” he said.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 49 on Monday, bringing the total to 14,513 cases. There are currently 370 active cases in the area.
There were 35 people hospitalized as of Monday evening, while 72 people recovered from the virus. To date, 132 Yuba-Sutter residents have died from the virus – a Sutter County resident in their late 50s died on Saturday and another death was reported in Sutter County on Monday.