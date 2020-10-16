Power was restored overnight Friday to most of the 8,695 Marysville and Olivehurst residents left in the dark after a fire broke out on Simpson Lane in Marysville Thursday evening.
Paul Moreno, spokesperson for Pacific Gas and Electric Company, said the blaze caused a loss of power to an initial 2,027 Marysville-area residents and damaged two PG&E wooden transmission poles.
Local officials asked the utility to turn off power in the area at 7:25 p.m., according to Moreno, to protect fire crews working to contain the blaze. That caused power outages to an additional 6,623 residents in the area.
“Once it was safe from the fire to respond, PG&E crews restored power to most customers between 10:55 p.m. and midnight, then more at about 2:30 a.m.,”said Moreno.
The utility was able to restore power to the area before the two damaged transmission poles were repaired by rerouting power from other transmission sources, said Moreno.
According to Moreno, about 146 residents remained without power Friday morning but full restoration was expected by 2 p.m.
Foothills Power
An additional 1,841 Yuba County residents living in the foothills, as of Friday afternoon, had been without power since Wednesday evening in an unrelated public safety power shutoff due to critical fire weather conditions.
Above normal temperatures and dry, windy conditions prompted the shutoff and a red flag warning for much of northern California beginning Wednesday. The warning was set to expire Friday afternoon but was extended until 8 a.m. Saturday.
Moreno said the utility received the all-clear Friday morning and has already begun restoring power to customers in Yuba County. As of 1 p.m. Friday, power had been restored to 90 percent of Yuba County residents.
“Patrols are still in process, especially those communities near the Butte and Plumas county lines where the remaining Yuba County customers are located,” said Moreno.
According to Moreno, full restoration for all 54,000 customers affected by the shutoff is anticipated by 10 p.m. Friday night, but power will be back on in some regions much sooner.
“We are working as fast as we safely can,” said Moreno. “If some significant damage is found, it could take time to make repairs, but other customers can get restored in the meantime.”
The National Weather Service reports that another weather system could possibly bring gusty winds again late next week and no rain is forecast in the area in the near future.