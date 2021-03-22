Nearly 1,200 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines were administered to Yuba-Sutter residents at the county-sponsored clinic over the weekend.
“There were no wasted doses. Our clinics have been running smoothly and efficiently,” said Rachel Rosenbaum, media and community relations specialist for Yuba County.
She said in addition to the two vaccine clinics put on throughout the week by county Public Health departments (second doses on Wednesdays and first doses on Saturday), there are still a number of local health care partners and pharmacies that local residents can register to get vaccinated through. A list of those sites can be found at yuba.org/vaccines or suttercounty.org/vaccine.
As some local schools are set to open to in-person instruction for the first time in over a year, the California Department of Public Health released new guidance to reflect changes to criteria for reopening. K-12 under all tiers can reopen if their respective adjusted case rate is less than 25 new cases per 100,000 people daily. Also, social distancing between student chairs will only need to be at least three feet — teacher and staff desks must be at least six feet away from students.
Rosenbaum said it is best for residents to check with their specific school district to find out details on their reopening plans.
“We await our blueprint tier assignments, which will come later this evening (Monday) or Tuesday morning,” she said. “We are hopeful that Yuba County can join Sutter County in the red tier soon, as our numbers have been lowering.”
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 20 on Monday. There are currently 143 open cases in the area.
Twelve people were hospitalized as of Monday evening, while 41 virus cases closed. To date, 142 local deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 – one local death was reported on Monday.