Yuba-Sutter Public Health departments conducted their fourth county-sponsored COVID-19 vaccine clinic over the weekend.
The area had 1,200 doses available but not all of them were administered, said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
“Our Public Health staff worked hard to ensure another successful first-dose county-sponsored vaccine clinic,” she said. “Eight hundred eighty-six residents were vaccinated for their first dose, with around 100 no-shows. Any remaining doses are being allocated to Adventist-Rideout for their next vaccination clinic.”
For the first time in quite a while, there were no deaths attributed to COVID-19 over the weekend in the Yuba-Sutter area, Luu said. There are still several dozen people hospitalized with the virus, though daily case counts are steadily declining.
“These are good signs, but I want to caution residents that, as we saw during the fall, this situation is extremely precarious,” she said. “Especially with the more contagious and more deadly variant B117 already in our area and expected to become the dominant strain by March, we must continue to remain diligent, so we don’t see these numbers rise again.”
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 70 combined on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, bringing the total to 14,309 cases.
Forty-three people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Monday evening, while 35 people recovered from the virus combined on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. A total of 129 local residents have died to date.