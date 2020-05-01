Two more cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Yuba-Sutter on Friday, bringing the total of cases to 50, according to an online dashboard that provides the latest COVID-19 related numbers.
There are now 31 cases in Sutter County and 19 cases in Yuba County. One person remains hospitalized and eight have been hospitalized in total. The number of those who have died from the virus remains at three. As of Friday, 1,606 residents have been tested. That number will increase next week when the new OptumServe testing site opens on Monday in Yuba City.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu used her Friday briefing to talk about the two new orders she has issued that will go into effect Monday. One order modifies her previous stay-at-home order, to allow some businesses to reopen with restrictions in place and the other requires facial coverings be worn in public when social distancing is not possible. Luu said 20 percent of people infected by coronavirus are asymptomatic when discussing why the facial covering order was issued.
“My facial covering protects you, your facial covering protects me if we are less than 6 feet away from each other and potentially could share the same quote unquote airspace,” Luu said.
Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes and Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson addressed the public during the briefing. They urged residents to be patient with fellow residents who aren’t wearing a mask in public.
“Do not attempt to police others yourself,” Anderson said. “Under no circumstances does someone not wearing a facial covering constitute an emergency.”
Residents can visit bepreparedsutter.org and bepreparedyuba.org to access the online dashboard, which is updated daily and to get more information about the orders. A frequently asked questions page will be posted as well as a narrated presentation from Luu. A link to register at the new testing site will be available today (Saturday) on both websites.