The Yuba-Sutter area is trending in the wrong direction in terms of new COVID-19 cases.
Within the past few weeks, both counties were removed from the state’s most restrictive tier, which allowed for modified indoor operations to resume for many businesses. However, both counties are in jeopardy of returning to the most-restrictive purple tier after local numbers have been growing in the past several days.
“I am concerned with the climbing case count in both counties we are beginning to see,” said Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
For small counties with less than 106,000 population, the state considers the total new case count over a seven-day period, and if the count is less than 49 new cases within that time frame, movement from the red tier to the purple tier doesn’t happen. But since Sunday, Sutter County has seen 41 new cases, and Yuba County has seen 31 new cases.
“And there’s still three days left this week,” Luu said on Thursday. “We can see how easily we can get to and surpass that number of 49 new cases within seven days.”
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 16 on Thursday, bringing the area’s total to 3,243 cases.
Nine people were hospitalized as of Thursday evening, while five residents recovered from the virus. Twenty-two local residents have died due to COVID-19 to date.
With Halloween this weekend, Luu said residents should think of ways to celebrate safely, considering the virus doesn’t take a break for the holidays.
“Trick-or-treating (with a mask incorporated into the costume and going with those within your own household) is less risky than, say, an indoors Halloween party or haunted house event with a large gathering of people in close quarters with no social distancing or facial coverings,” Luu said. “And of course, you can take advantage of the options technology gives us, and take part in a virtual pumpkin carving, preparing dinner, showing off your creative costumes, etc.”