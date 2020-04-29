A new coronavirus testing site capable of handling more than 130 additional individuals a day is to open Monday in Yuba City, according to a news release.
The addition will mean an increase in testing capacity for the area by some 600 percent – that’s about an additional 1 percent of the total population being tested about every two weeks.
The facility will be located at the Sutter County Veterans Hall at 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle and is one of 80 new testing sites across California.
The new sites were announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom through a partnership with the health services company OptumServe.
“The limited number of available testing kits in our area since testing first began in early March has made it difficult to gain a clear picture of COVID-19 infections in our region, so we appreciate the state choosing us for expanded testing,” said Yuba-Sutter Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
“As we increase the capacity to test more people in the region, our residents can expect to see the number of COVID-19 cases rise.
That will not mean a surge in cases, it will simply mean we are identifying more of the cases that we knew already exist here.”
To get tested, residents will have to register online. No walk-ins will be allowed.
The registration site will be active on Saturday, with a link available on bepreparedyuba.org and bepreparedsutter.org.
A toll-free number will be on the same websites for residents who don’t have internet access, according to the release.
A review of areas where Californians would have to travel between 30 and 60 minutes to get to an existing similar testing site or hospital helped in Yuba-Sutter being selected as a site.
The socioeconomic status of the region was also taken into consideration, according to the release.
With the number of cases expected to increase with the increase in testing, additional public health staff from both counties are being trained to assist in tracing new confirmed cases and those who are in contact with individuals who test positive, according to the release.