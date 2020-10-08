No real issues have cropped up so far this week after Yuba County moved into the next less restrictive tier in the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said the progress made by Yuba-Sutter residents to slow down the spread of COVID-19 has been promising.
“The (Yuba Enterprise Support) Team reports no real challenges this week. Rather, they’ve had a lot of successes and productive outreach with local businesses,” Luu said. “And last week, they hosted a successful PPE drive, distributing around 36,550 masks and 560 bottles of hand sanitizer (or 11,200 ounces). They are hosting another free PPE drive Thursday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Yuba County Airport.”
While Sutter County is still in the state’s most restrictive tier (purple), it is poised to move into the less restrictive tier (red) next week. The current metrics are so good in Sutter County that it could actually jump to the orange tier, though the state mandates that counties can only move one tier at a time and must stay within each tier for at least three weeks.
“As we head into the colder weather and holiday season, we’ve got to keep practicing those tenets so we don’t take any steps backward,” Luu said. “Several counties this week, unfortunately, had to move backward into the previous tier. We don’t want that. We want to keep opening up and supporting our businesses, while keeping each other safe.”
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by eight on Thursday, bringing the total to 2,993 cases.
Seven people were hospitalized as of Thursday evening, while 75 residents recovered from the virus. Twenty-two local residents have died due to COVID-19 to date.
“Please make sure you and your family get a flu shot. The seasonal flu overwhelms our hospital system each year, so we want to avoid that during this COVID-19 pandemic,” Luu said. “You can get sick with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time, which could lead to more severe symptoms.”