Fire conditions for the North Complex fires including the Bear Fire that has impacted part of Yuba County is 58 percent contained and has burned about 289,951 acres as of Saturday’s Cal Fire report.
The success has prompted the reduction of staffing in the area, However, evacuations for Rackerby, Brownsville and communities north to the county border remain under a mandatory order at this time, Cal Fire reported.
Cal Fire said the mandatory evacuation of Willow Glen Road north of Sky Glen Drive, New York House Road and Frenchtown Road have been lifted.
La Porte Road at the intersections of Robinson Mill Road, Willow Glen Road and New York House Road remained closed.
Oregon Hill Road at the intersection of Yuba Feather School Yuba County is also closed according to Cal Fire.
Anyone under an evac order in the county and needs to perform a welfare check on any pets or animals can contact 749-7777 ext. 5.
Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds remains an evac center for everyone including animals at this time.