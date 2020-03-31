Health officials are awaiting test results following the deaths this week of two Yuba-Sutter residents at Adventist Health/Rideout. Both cases were found to be highly suspicious for COVID-19, according to Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
Both people who died were in their 80s, Luu said. COVID-19 testing samples were collected from both patients and the results are pending.
“We are saddened by this loss of life from suspected COVID-19, and it’s a terrible reminder of just how dangerous this illness can be for the elderly and chronically ill,” Luu said in a press release. “Those most vulnerable in our community are at risk for the most severe consequences of this disease, and each person who ignores the order to stay at home or fails to practice good hand washing and social distancing practices increases the chances of spreading the illness.”
As of Tuesday evening, the Yuba-Sutter area had 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases – seven in Yuba County and 10 in Sutter County. Of those confirmed cases, at least three people were currently hospitalized and at least 12 are reported in good condition at home, Luu said.
“Three of those individuals have been deemed non-infectious and have been lifted from home isolation,” she said.
A person who has tested positive for coronavirus can be deemed non-infectious if they meet three criteria laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. First, the positive confirmed case must be seven days from the first day of symptom onset. Secondly, they must be feeling better. Lastly, they must be without the presence of a fever and without the use of fever-reducing medication for at least 72 hours.
“So, if they fulfill all three criteria as determined by myself or one of my staff who is acting under my guidance, then we can determine that a positive confirmed COVID-19 case is deemed to be non-infectious,” Luu said.
It’s currently unclear whether or not a person becomes immune to the disease after contracting it. Luu said preliminary cases seem to exhibit temporary immunity, but the extent and duration remains unknown. Considering the virus has only been living in and infecting humans for about four months, she said, there is still a lot to learn.
Luu said anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms – shortness of breath, fever, cough, tiredness – should isolate themselves immediately from others. Those with mild cases should follow the recommendations to remain at home, avoid vulnerable individuals, and practice proper hygiene. Those who exhibit severe symptoms are encouraged to contact their physician or urgent care.