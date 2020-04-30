Local health officials say Yuba-Sutter residents should expect to see an increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 with the opening of a new testing site next week.
That opening is expected to coincide with a revised shelter-at-home order from the county; the present order is set to expire Sunday.
The testing site will be located at the Sutter County Veterans Hall in Yuba City and will be one of 80 new testing sites across California that Gov. Gavin Newsom announced would be established through a partnership with the health services company OptumServe.
“More testing will result in more cases, but an increase in cases will not be interpreted as a surge in the rate of transmission,” said Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County. “The most reliable barometer for conditions in the community will be the number of hospitalizations.”
The new testing site, set to open on May 4, will increase the daily testing average in the area from around 23 to 130. Smith said it will take about 72 hours to get test results.
“The rate of transmission has plateaued here for three weeks, so assuming the new testing comes in with the same rate of positives then there could be four or more new cases a day, beginning as early as next Thursday,” Smith said.
The current rate of positive results to tests in the area is 3.5 percent.
Smith said over the last nine weeks, the average number of close contacts requiring tracing for each confirmed case was 10, so roughly 470 close contact tracings were carried out by less than 10 people trained to conduct tracing. To help with the process moving forward, the counties are training 24 new employees to conduct contact tracing as new cases are confirmed.
Those wanting to get tested will need to register online as walk-ins will not be allowed. The registration site will be active on Saturday with links available at www.BePreparedSutter.org and www.BePreparedYuba.org.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu is expected to release a modified stay-at-home order on Friday that will go into effect next week, as well as an order requiring residents to wear facial coverings in public settings where social distancing is not achievable.