Sutter County officials on Tuesday identified 61-year-old Arturo M. Bolanos Hernandez of Springfield, Missouri, as the man killed Saturday night in a fatal collision that the California Highway Patrol said may have been attributed to alcohol use.
Previously, CHP officials said the man was from Marysville, but according to Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood, Hernandez’s “next of kin” was from Springfield, Missouri.
According to a CHP accident report, Hernandez was driving a 2017 Ford Fusion at around 7:02 p.m. Saturday night on the northbound on-ramp of Garden Highway toward northbound State Route 99 in the area of Nicolaus. Around the same time, a Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by 42-year-old Simon Lopezlobato of Yuba City was headed northbound on State Route 99 in the number two lane.
As Lopezlobato remained in his lane and neared the Garden Highway on-ramp merge, Hernandez “failed to negotiate the sharp right hand turn for the on-ramp” and crossed into the lane directly in the path of the pickup truck, according to the CHP. As a result, Hernandez’s vehicle was hit in the driver’s side door by the Ram 1500 and Hernandez became trapped.
“Responding emergency personnel arrived on scene and were able to remove the driver of the Ford, who was not breathing,” the report stated. “CHP personnel with the assistance of fire department personnel began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the male. CHP personnel assisted with CPR for 12 minutes until relieved by additional medical personnel.”
Medical personnel’s life-saving measures were ultimately not successful and Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:59 p.m., according to the CHP.
A passenger in Hernandez’s Ford Fusion, 52-year-old Joga Gill of Yuba City, and Lopezlobato were both transported to Advetist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville after complaints of pain, the report stated. A 12-year-old male that was a passenger in the Ram 1500 pickup truck was uninjured.
CHP officials said they believe alcohol use by Hernandez “was a factor in this collision.”
As a result of the accident, northbound State Route 99 was closed for about two hours on Saturday night with northbound traffic diverted to northbound State Route 70, the CHP said.