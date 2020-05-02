As of Saturday afternoon, over 1,600 individuals had been tested for the coronavirus, with 49 confirmed positive cases, according to the online dashboard that’s updated daily at https://www.yuba.org/coronavirus.
One person is currently hospitalized and 36 listed as recovered. The death toll remains at three.
Russ Brown, Yuba County’s media and community relations coordinator, said with the new testing site at Sutter County Veterans Hall in place starting Monday he expects to see more positive cases.
Brown said the possibility for more cases is not an overly concerning element right now.
“We expect to see the numbers rise because we’re counting more cases that are already here,” Brown said.
Once a positive case is confirmed, Brown said quarantine instructions will immediately follow suit.
He said the addition of the testing site is a key element to better defend against added exposure to coronavirus.
Brown said tests are being scheduled in 15-minute intervals with results occurring between two and three days after the test is administered.
With the new local order in place on Monday, some businesses will be allowed to reopen with certain restrictions.
Perhaps the most important are mandatory facial coverings for everyone who cannot “achieve social distancing,” Brown said.
He said for those going on a walk or to the park or any outdoor activities masks are not required.
But to go into a store or business with lots of people, Brown said it is critical to have some sort of protection around your mouth and nose.
Bandanas will work, Brown said.
“Dr. (Phuong) Luu is talking about education, personal responsibility and protecting public health,” Brown said. “The risk is certainly not gone.”
Yuba-Sutter Mall reopening
Starting Wednesday the area’s only mall will reopen with a number of restrictions in place.
Natasha Shelton, senior general manager at Yuba-Sutter Mall, listed several rules that businesses and employees will be following beginning this week.
Business hours will be limited to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, to allow for cleaning overnight; janitorial will increase sanitation methods including food tables, door knobs and directories; employees will be wearing masks and taking frequent breaks for handwashing.
Shelton said to ensure proper social distancing is met with all employees and shoppers there will be no permitted use of sinks and urinals next to each other; decals will be installed on the floor to direct traffic flow using the six-foot method; and table sitting is limited.
In addition, the children’s play and stroller area and all drinking fountains will remain closed, Shelton said.
For a full list of rules and restrictions at the mall see an attached story.