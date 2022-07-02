A fast-moving fire moved through a central Olivehurst neighborhood late Saturday afternoon, destroying four structures along 11th Avenue between Ardmore Avenue and Fleming Way, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department via a news release.
YCSD said officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.
CodeRED alerts were issued for the fire zone, as well as for the zone to the north up to 2nd Avenue in Olivehurst. Power was interrupted to some parts of the community, due to damage to the transmission line, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.
Fire agencies from Olivehurst, Linda, Wheatland, Yuba City, and Sutter County all responded to the blaze, and sheriff’s deputies alerted residents with mutual assistance from the Marysville and Yuba City Police Department, as well as the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol, the release stated.
Forward progress of the fire was stopped around 5 p.m., the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said.
Roadblocks remain in place along Ardmore Avenue and Fleming Way between 9th and 11th Avenue to help officials with fire mop-up efforts, and for the purpose of investigating the cause of the blaze.
Residents with homes in the fire zone will be permitted to enter only by foot as vehicles are not currently allowed, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.
Residents displaced by the fire can call (530) 632-7715 for sheltering information.