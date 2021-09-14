After reporting five deaths on Monday, just one death related to COVID-19 was reported Tuesday for the Yuba-Sutter area.
The individual who died was an unvaccinated Sutter County resident in their late 70s, said Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County.
Smith said the individual died a couple weeks ago, but the county wasn’t given that information until today.
The latest death brings the total number of those who have died due to COVID-19 in the Yuba-Sutter region to 194 since the start of the pandemic.
Active cases in the area continued to slowly decline with 1,381 reported Tuesday on the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard.
Hospitalizations due to COVID rose slightly from Monday to 64 on Tuesday with 17 in the intensive care unit.
To date, a vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19 have been among unvaccinated individuals. According to the dashboard, only 4.7 percent of all COVID-related hospitalizations have involved the fully vaccinated.
The unvaccinated or partially vaccinated make up 95.39 percent of all COVID deaths in the Yuba-Sutter region.